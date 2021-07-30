Council chooses developer for St. John Home Depot site

Tenants of the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex, who had previously been given abrupt (though now rescinded) notices of their imminent evictions, still have unanswered questions for the Housing Authority of Travis County. Though the Housing Authority has since pledged to assist in smooth transitions for the residents affected by structural damage from the February winter storm (as an alternative to eviction), many tenants are still disturbed by the past month’s events. On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court listened to their testimony.