Austin, TX

Council chooses developer for St. John Home Depot site

By Jonathan Lee
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 5 days ago
After years of community engagement, redevelopment of the city-owned St. John Home Depot site is finally happening. City Council Thursday voted unanimously to select the joint proposal from developer Greystar and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. The proposal includes 560 residential units – half of which would be affordable at 50 to 70 percent area median income – along with 15,000 square feet of community commercial space and an expanded and improved St. John Park. A former Home Depot and defunct car dealership currently occupy the 19-acre East Austin site.

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/
