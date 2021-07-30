Council chooses developer for St. John Home Depot site
After years of community engagement, redevelopment of the city-owned St. John Home Depot site is finally happening. City Council Thursday voted unanimously to select the joint proposal from developer Greystar and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. The proposal includes 560 residential units – half of which would be affordable at 50 to 70 percent area median income – along with 15,000 square feet of community commercial space and an expanded and improved St. John Park. A former Home Depot and defunct car dealership currently occupy the 19-acre East Austin site.www.austinmonitor.com
