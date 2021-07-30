New York City Football Club Taps Staple for Capsule Collection
New York City Football Club and Staple have partnered to launch a new apparel collection on July 30 at NYCFC and Staple’s respective stores and select retailers. The collection — comprised of short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies and accessories like a Pintrill pin and scarf ranging in price from $12 to $80 — is born from the partners’ shared mascot: the pigeon. Though the designs nod to the New York City subway map and the commute from Staple’s Lower East Side headquarters to NYCFC’s home base at Yankee Stadium, the two found synergy in the dark-colored dove.wwd.com
