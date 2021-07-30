WazirX Marketplace Selling Olympic NFTs Featuring Mirabai Chanu
India’s first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has released a collection of art commemorating the ongoing Olympic games and silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. A collection of digital art is being released by various artists featuring recent silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu. Chanu, an Indian weightlifter, placed second in her class at the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo. In doing so, she becomes the sixth Indian female athlete to win a medal since 1900.beincrypto.com
