WazirX Marketplace Selling Olympic NFTs Featuring Mirabai Chanu

Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Games is when India's quest for Olympic glory begins in all earnest. The day's events will be covered by our live blog and on our website - here we have listed out those events that will feature Indians, along with the start times of the events (in IST). To simplify things further, we've divided them into 'medal events' (those that have a final, i.e. a medal-winning opportunity, on the day) and 'others' (only qualifying rounds on the day).