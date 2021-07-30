Lukaku rejects Chelsea approach; Haaland, Lewandowski still not happening either — reports

Chelsea are looking to lure Robert Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge from Bayern Munich. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. As Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at Chelsea, the German is looking to shape a squad capable of challenging for the league title. Of course, it’s not going to be easy with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool having similar ambitions next season. However, the Blues are being linked with some world-class players this summer as they look to strengthen their squad. According to Bild, the Blues have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. In this case, the 32-year-old is seen as a back-up for if they fail to land Erling Haaland. Although Haaland remain’s Chelsea’s first choice target, there’s no doubt that Lewandowski would be a fantastic addition. Even if he scored half as many goals as he has done in Germany, he’d be a good signing for Chelsea.