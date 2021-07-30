The Ascent: How to Fast Travel

One of the first things I was looking for in The Ascent, was how to fast travel between areas. Why you may ask, and the reason is simple. The Ascent’s cyberpunk world is actually quite big, and not only that, but you can easily lost into it very early into the game. There are quite a few areas open, the moment you begin your journey, many of them being for a higher level character, and it was simply beautiful to just run around, seeing what surprises the next district will have for more. That said, I was of course lost in the process and strayed far from my main objective, and what best way to go back to the main hub-city than simply fast traveling there. If only…