Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA draft: Cavaliers select USC’s Evan Mobley at No. 3

By Ryan Kartje
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxbFL_0bCO97QM00
Evan Mobley poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA draft on Thursday in New York. (Corey Sipkin / Associated Press)

Since he first sprouted to 7 feet, towering expectations followed Evan Mobley wherever he went. As the nation’s top recruit, coaches offered up lofty comparisons to superstars such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. At USC, where he carried the Trojans to the Elite Eight, scouts salivated at the uncommon skill set for his size, while critics wondered if he was too timid or too unselfish to ever exceed the arbitrary ceilings they set.

Every step of the way, the spindly 7-footer soared past those limits with his head down, barely paying mind. But when he finally heard the NBA commissioner call his name on Thursday night, the normally reserved Mobley wore his emotions ever so briefly on the sleeve of his bold, seafoam-colored suit.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Mobley third overall in the NBA draft, tying him with O.J. Mayo for the highest Trojan ever selected, USC’s soft-spoken big man cracked a big smile.

“I was in shock,” he said. “Like, I really made it. I’m here.”

For those who caught even a glimpse of his lone season at USC, Mobley’s place as the undisputed top center in this year’s draft should come as little surprise.

While the traditional, plodding big man of the past tiptoes along the brink of extinction, many are willing to wager Mobley represents the second coming of the position, a modern-day big that can create off the dribble, stretch his jump shot to the perimeter, and challenge defenses like a supersized guard. Those skills, his coach at USC says, aren’t anywhere near their ceiling.

“He’ll be a completely different player a few years from now because of how his body develops,” Andy Enfield said.

That promise is tantalizing enough to convince some that Mobley could emerge as the best player from this draft class. Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, who resisted a multitude of offers to trade the No. 3 pick on Thursday, described Mobley as “a transformative talent, whose versatility, athleticism and physical gifts are qualities we covet in a player.”

“Evan Mobley checks each of those boxes,” Altman said.

Those qualities were immediately clear at USC, where he arrived last season as the highest-rated recruit in program history and left as the Pac-12’s player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year, the first major conference player to claim all three honors since Lakers star Anthony Davis.

He did so even as opposing defenses catered entire game plans to stifle him, often double-teaming him on every post touch. Still, Mobley found ways to dominate, leading the Trojans in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounds (8.7) and blocked shots (2.8), while anchoring one of the nation’s best defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ2kC_0bCO97QM00
Ziaire Williams poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA draft on Thursday in New York. (Corey Sipkin / Associated Press)

In Cleveland, he’ll be thrust into a crowded frontcourt next to another talented young center, Jarrett Allen, who could present an awkward fit with a fellow 7-footer. Nonetheless, Mobley set his sights Thursday on lofty goals for next season.

“I’m here to show what I have, hopefully be rookie of the year,” Mobley said.

He could have stiff competition in that category from the two talented guards picked ahead of him Thursday night.

As expected, the Detroit Pistons chose Oklahoma State star guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick, giving the long-flailing franchise a new cornerstone to build around.

“Detroit, I’m all the way in!” Cunningham said on the ESPN broadcast, as he donned dark sunglasses synonymous with the city.

The Houston Rockets, who were at one point linked to Mobley, bet on the explosive potential of guard Jalen Green at No. 2 overall. Green was one of two picks in the top seven to be selected from the G League’s Ignite roster, a major endorsement for the league’s new player development path.

After that, it was Mobley’s moment. The picks that followed would only underscore his value; for the rest of the lottery, there wouldn’t be another 7-footer selected.

Ziaire Williams was the next player chosen from the Southland, as the Pelicans drafted the Sierra Canyon and Stanford wing 10th overall, before trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Josh Christopher, a former star guard from Lakewood Mayfair High, was selected with the 24th overall pick, joining Green in the Rockets’ young backcourt.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
41K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Nba Draft#Usc#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Pac 12#Lakers#The Detroit Pistons#Oklahoma State#Espn#The G League#Southland#Pelicans#Stanford#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAUSA Today

NBA draft: Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham highlight loaded top four

The 2021 NBA draft class is shaping up to be a good one. Last year, Anthony Edwards was essentially locked in as the number one pick. However, LaMelo Ball walked away with NBA Rookie of the Year honors. This year’s class is extremely talented but has been perceived as lacking...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

USC freshman Mobley headlines list of big men in NBA draft

Evan Mobley made a quick impact with his athleticism and defense for Southern California, bringing the Trojans within a game of the Final Four. He's the headliner among the big men in the NBA draft, a position that includes Texas' Kai Jones, Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson, and international prospects Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba.
NBAchatsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers: Best-case scenario for Evan Mobley’s rookie season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for a photo with big man Evan Mobley after he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Evan Mobley is the most recent lottery pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers after they selected him third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He became the first player ever to win PAC-12’s Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year all in one season.
NBAPosted by
Cleveland.com

2021 NBA Draft: Evan Mobley isn’t the typical 7-footer, he’s ‘a unicorn’ that can fit anywhere

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Inside Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, Calif., years before Evan Mobley became a potential top 3 draft pick, head coach Ray Barefield lined up his players for dribbling, agility and speed drills. He -- and plenty of other interested spectators -- watched as Mobley, who stood 6-foot-7 as a freshman before sprouting about four inches by his sophomore season, repeatedly outperformed smaller, supposedly quicker guards.
NBADaily Jeffersonian

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers' third overall pick from USC, signs rookie contract

The Cavaliers announced the signing of Evan Mobley, the third overall in the July 29 draft, on Tuesday. The center/forward started all 33 games in his lone season at the University of Southern California. Mobley led the Trojans to a 25-8 record and their first trip to the NCAA Elite Eight since 2001.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Dean Wade should mesh well with new additions

I understand that I’m probably higher on Dean Wade than most Cleveland Cavaliers fans, and that’s fine. Last season, Wade didn’t blow down any doors in having 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in rotational minutes, and I get that. He was a pleasant surprise though, and knocked in...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy