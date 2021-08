Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a high-energy day for you. For the first half of the day, the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and optimistic. Later, shopping or money-making ideas will appeal. You might spend money on entertainment.