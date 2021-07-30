Cancel
Science

Pediatrician stresses importance of getting students vaccinated

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH — Notebooks. Pencils. Folders. Vaccines?. As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, Hudson Headwaters Health Network pediatrician Dr. Michael Celotti says it’s critical that families of eligible school-age children consider getting them vaccinated against the coronavirus, in part because many pediatric patients are not currently authorized to receive it.

