Abortion isn’t a political issue

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 5 days ago

Regardless of whether abortion is right or wrong, the topic doesn’t belong in politics. But churches and Republicans keep trying to make it a political issue. It’s your right to hold the Biblical opinion that women need to be controlled by men. It’s your right to agree with your church’s anti-abortion stance — despite no mention of abortion in either the Old or New Testament. It’s your right to get emotional about the implication of “killing babies.” Nonetheless, your beliefs have nothing to do with our government or the Constitution.

