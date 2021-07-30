Well work with COVID cash?
SARANAC LAKE — The village plans to spend over half a million dollars in federal coronavirus aid on fixing a bacteria issue with its well water. There is a high level of iron bacteria in one of the village’s two wells, Village Manager John Sweeney said. This bacteria does not pose a health issue, he said, but it can create conditions where disease-causing organisms can grow, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It can also turn the water a red-brown color, give it an unpleasant odor, slow water production and cause clogging.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
