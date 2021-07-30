The Ascent: How to Save

If you are looking for a way to save your game in The Ascent, look no further. Such an action is considered trivial nowadays, as saving your progress is in fact a staple in the world of video games, for quite some time. That being in the form of an auto-save feature, through a certain object you need to interact with, or by simply choosing that option from a menu. Keeping your save data intact is the way to go in pretty much every game out there, especially in RPGs that you tend to spend a good chunk of your time due to their content.