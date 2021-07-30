The Ascent: How to Hack Objects With the Access Denied Message
Finding a hidden door or chest in The Ascent, only to end up with an “Access Denied” message, is painful to say the least. You could get into the trouble of going all the way into a new area and explore it, only to realize that you can’t access certain rooms or even open locked treasure chests with goodies inside. For this reason, we are taking a look at how you can bypass every object that gives you that haunting Access Denied response.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0