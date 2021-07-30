The Ascent: How to Hack Objects With the Access Denied Message

Revealed last year during one of the first Xbox Series console showcases, The Ascent is a stunning testament to the power of Unreal Engine in the hands of smaller studios - and a genuine showcase for what the new wave of consoles can offer. And yet, at the same time, it's also a cross-generation title - and one that works to varying degrees of success of older Xbox One hardware. It might sound strange to put it like this, but The Ascent is mostly decent on the last-gen consoles while at the same time demonstrating in spectacular style just how much of a leap the latest waves of games machines truly are.