Angels come up empty again vs. A’s as trade deadline looms

PHILADELPHIA - Would you believe that if a team acquires Max Scherzer before Friday's MLB trade deadline, it would owe him zero dollars and zero cents for the rest of 2021?. That is, in fact, the case, according to multiple people with knowledge of Scherzer's contract and how it would carry over in a potential deal. With payment deferrals in his current seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals, Scherzer is essentially owed $15 million annually from 2015 to 2028. This year, though, he is making $15 million of his $50 million signing bonus, money the Nationals are responsible for regardless of whether he finishes the season in Washington, according to those familiar with the details.