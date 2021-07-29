Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Greg Brown III selected by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2021 NBA draft

By Kevin Borba
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Longhorn of the night taken, former five-star Greg Brown, was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers with the No. 43 pick, which was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. At one point, everyone viewed Brown III as a lottery lock, but he did not have the season that he...

longhornswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Jones
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Portland Trailblazers#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy