Tracking a hazy sky and T-storm chances for the weekend

The smoky sky will linger for parts of the region today and may stick around for some to our north over the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with 80s again on Saturday. A front will pass through the the Rochester area midday on Saturday with a chance of isolated showers and storms near and behind the front. Winds will becoming northerly on Sunday into Monday leading to back to back days with highs only in the 70s.