Buoyancy on the outlook for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings, for the most part, is a local phenomenon. When the season capped in January, head coach Mike Zimmer explained that he was “down in the dumps” about his depth chart and underwhelming 2020 output. But that was erased for Zimmer as the months proceeded when general manager Rick Spielman added players like Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Xavier Woods, Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Kellen Mond to the roster. Just like Zimmer, fans of the Vikings were rejuvenated, setting up all-in stakes once again for a team that annually renews its subscription.