Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ESPN analyst: Detroit Pistons may have gotten NBA draft steal with Michigan's Isaiah Livers

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons were busy in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft. After getting Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall, the Pistons picked up Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers, Iowa center Luka Garza and Florida State center Balsa Koprivica in Round 2. Here's what the ESPN draft panelists thought about the picks:

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Isaiah Livers
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jay Bilas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#The Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 5 bold predictions for the NBA Draft

The day of the NBA Draft is mercifully here and all eyes (at least all of mine) will be on the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have the first overall pick in a loaded draft, so of course there has been rampant speculation about what they will do with it, including the possibility that they might trade down with teams like Houston or Oklahoma City, with OKC reportedly making a huge bid that the Pistons turned down.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' plan for Cade Cunningham-Killian Hayes backcourt: They're '1A and 1B'

After the Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery, Cade Cunningham began studying his new team on YouTube. Of course, Cunningham was a month away from being drafted by the Pistons. But he wanted to get a head start. He pulled up full games and highlights to get a feel for his soon-to-be-teammates, and how his game could fit alongside them.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons: How Kelly Olynyk will help Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes

The Detroit Pistons signed free agent Kelly Olynyk, which should be a big help in the development of Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. I thought the Olynyk signing was a great move, as they were able to upgrade from Mason Plumlee, add shooting and do it without spending a ton of money.
NBA247Sports

Report: Detroit Pistons working out four targets before NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons hold the magic ticket in the 2021 NBA Draft, as they have the first overall pick this year and have their choice at which young, talented star they want to add to their roster. Most believe they know who the Pistons will take with the first pick this year but it appears they have not yet finalized between four options on the board.
NBAPosted by
MLive

ESPN: Pistons to take Cade Cunningham with No.1 pick in NBA Draft

With the 2021 NBA Draft still hours away, ESPN is reporting the Detroit Pistons are planning to use the top pick on Oklahoma State’s, Cade Cunningham. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Pistons officials met with Cunningham on Wednesday and finalized the decision to pick him on Thursday night. The 19-year-old...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham will be better than these 3 All-Stars

Cade Cunningham is finally a member of the Detroit Pistons. One of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James, Cunningham seems ready to put Detroit on his back and carry the Pistons to NBA glory. This is a bit of a stretch to say about a rookie, but I could see him staying in Detroit for his entire career if things go right.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Pistons No. 1 selection Cade Cunningham happy to get back on the court

The Detroit Pistons made it official last week, selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the 1st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. And he arrives in the Motor City with much fanfare as the team continues to take steps in their rebuilding process to once again gain their place in the upper echelon of the NBA.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: 3 targets in NBA free agency to pair with Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are in restoration mode after more than a decade in the NBA wilderness, and that’s thanks in large part to selecting Cade Cunningham first overall in last week’s draft. Cunningham may be just the kind of star that can fast-track a return to glory for this once-great...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Should Olynyk or Stewart be in the starting lineup?

The Detroit Pistons have made some key additions this offseason, including forward/center Kelly Olynyk, who signed for 3 years/$37 million the first day of free agency. I think Olynyk was a great signing for a number of reasons, namely that he can spread the floor, provides an additional scoring option and is on a low-cost contract whose third year is not guaranteed.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy