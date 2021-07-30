Dev Patel leads an epic quest in ‘The Green Knight’

With writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton about the making of their fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), who must embark upon a quest to visit the Green Chapel to meet his fate. Along the way, Gawain encounters numerous obstacles which test his resolve and character. Trust me, you have not seen a movie like The Green Knight and Lowery has crafted something truly special that will leave you thinking about the experience long after the movie has ended. The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan.