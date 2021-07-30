Dev Patel leads an epic quest in ‘The Green Knight’
Several heads roll, though it’s your mind that’ll get truly blown by “The Green Knight,” a visually dazzling and thoughtful trip back to Camelot. Director David Lowery, who crafted the magnificent and elegiac “A Ghost Story,” adapts a 14th-century epic poem into a surprisingly relevant and gleefully weird coming-of-age tale full of distressed ghosts, scheming bandits, naked giants and a talking fox. It’s not always obvious what points “The Green Knight”is trying to make, as Lowery chooses to leave a lot for audience interpretation. But here’s a fact: With a career-best performance, Dev Patel shines in a sumptuous, dark fantasy about honor, consequence and mortality.www.freep.com
Comments / 0