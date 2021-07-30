Cancel
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly sign ex-Michigan State star Aaron Henry right after NBA draft

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Michigan State basketball star Aaron Henry, who bypassed his senior season to enter the 2021 NBA draft, did not get picked on Thursday. But as soon as the 60th and final selection was made, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Henry has agreed to a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Aaron Henry

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA draft prospect Aaron Henry: ‘I feel underrated, but what else is new?'

Despite being a Big Ten All-Defensive Team and All-Big Ten 3rd Team member, Aaron Henry is heading into the NBA draft the same way he did entering college: underrated. Henry discussed how he developed a chip on his shoulder as an underrated recruit, how playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State prepared him for the NBA, player comparisons he received from teams, and much more with HoopsHype.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: should Denver consider Aaron Henry with their first round pick?

Defense. Defense. Defense. That is what they preach at Michigan State and that is what Aaron Henry is all about. Henry declared for the draft following a junior season that saw him struggle from behind the three-point line, but continued to grow as a defender. Henry worked out for the Nuggets last week and was asked about his defense:
NBAUSA Today

Aaron Henry not selected in 2021 NBA Draft

Many in the Michigan State fan base were hopeful that Aaron Henry was going to hear his name get called in the 2021 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as Aaron Henry was not selected with any of the 60 picks in this year’s edition of the draft.
NBAUSA Today

NBA mock draft round-up: Where will Aaron Henry get drafted?

It is finally the day of the 2021 NBA Draft. Many of the games best college stars will see their names as one of the 60 picks in tonight’s draft. Michigan State star Aaron Henry made the decision to forgo his senior season to enter his name in the NBA Draft.
NBABleacher Report

Aaron Henry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-way contract with Michigan State star Aaron Henry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Aaron Henry. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'6" Pro Comparison: PJ Dozier. Scouting Report: Defense could earn Henry NBA minutes, though he's also a...
