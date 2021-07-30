Movie night
Jungle Cruise (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jesse Plemons star in this adventure film based on a Disney ride, now in theaters and available to stream for $30 on Disney+ Premier Access. Here’s a snippet of Jesse Hassenger’s review: “It’s a distorted remake, told through a game of telephone that has passed the African Queen sensibility through (relatively) modern fantasy-adventure spectaculars like The Mummy and Pirates Of The Caribbean. Has the homage been maintained, or has it become one more optical illusion?”www.avclub.com
