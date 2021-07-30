Cancel
Devils Sign Dougie Hamilton and Jonthan Bernier To Fill Needs On Day One Of Free Agency

By Jim Biringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald made it clear that he wanted the team to “start playing meaningful games” again next season. The Devils entered the off-season with three areas of need. The first was defence. The second was a 1B backup goalie. And finally, the team needed to address their scoring woes on offence. On the first day of free agency, the Devils were able to address two of their biggest needs. The big news of the day was the fact that the Devils signed free-agent defenceman Dougie Hamilton to give them a true number one defenceman. In addition, the Devils signed goaltender Jonathan Bernier to back up Mackenzie Blackwood.

