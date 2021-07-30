Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outlook Heading Into The 2021 NFL Season

Training Camp opens this week and for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers it’s all about putting last year behind them. They brought their whole team back from a year ago while adding players in the draft this past spring. Now, it’s time to put it all together so they can try and repeat what they did last year. For starters, they have the best leader of them all quarterback, Tom Brady. Brady played all of last season with a torn MCL. After recovering from surgery earlier in the offseason he looks to be stronger than a season ago. Even though you really couldn’t tell he was playing with an MCL tear last year. As we turn the page to 2021 let’s look at the storylines heading into the new season.