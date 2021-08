It’s a rare occurrence that an Olympic track athlete delivers two immortal performances, in two different races, on the same day. But on Monday, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Sifan Hassan did just that by winning both her heat of the 1,500 meters and the final of the 5,000 meters–each in dramatic fashion. Hassan, who is 28 and a Dutch national, is looking to become the first person to win (or medal in) three track distance events in the same Olympics: the 1,500, 5,000, and 10,000 meters. Regardless of whether she succeeds, today’s effort will be remembered as one for the ages.