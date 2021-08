To the naked eye, it might not be obvious that Brett and Kara Phillips’ client’s den-slash-bedroom should really be the kitchen. But to the founders of High Street Homes, it was a no-brainer to do some serious rearranging on the ground floor. “Functionally, where the kitchen used to be didn’t make sense,” explains Brett. “The only way to get there from the garage was to walk all the way around to the front door or enter through the back deck.” In other words, carrying groceries inside was a whole ordeal. Carving out a hardworking layout was a top priority for the homeowners, who have their hands full with twin daughters.