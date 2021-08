Terry Francona is stepping down from his post as manager of the Cleveland Indians for the rest of the season to deal with health issues, the team announced Thursday. The 62-year-old will have surgery on his hip and toe, MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reported. Francona will have a left hip replacement before getting a permanent rod placed in his foot five to six weeks later. Over the winter, he was treated at the Cleveland Clinic after he contracted a staph infection in his left big toe, and he has worn a walking boot throughout the season.