MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several reports have surfaced that Disney will require guests to wear face masks when indoors at its parks and resorts. According to Inside The Magic, a website dedicated to all things Disney news, the company is adapting the CDC’s new guidance starting Friday, July 30. That means regardless of vaccine status, visitors ages 2 and up must mask up while indoors at a Disney World park or resort. According to part of the statement obtained by Inside The Magic, the rule includes transportation. “At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner.” Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.