Hair Raisers: Metal fans ready to 'Rock The Dam' Saturday

Back in 2018, Beaver Dam introduced its first “Rock The Dam Fest,” a celebration of ‘80s rock and metal.

It quickly became the signature event at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

And it returns Saturday with Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and the BulletBoys.

Heath Eric, who promotes the events at the amphitheater, said, “It’s an event unique to Beaver Dam. We’ve branded the name, Rock The Dam. The amphitheater has become a staple of the regional concert scene.”

He said, “There’s a lot of interest in ‘80s rock and this is usually one of our biggest shows. The Beach Boys has been the largest so far this year, but this one will be close.”

Eric said the amphitheater has drawn fans from all 50 states and at least eight other countries.

And they frequently ask where the dam is.

There isn’t one.

The beaver dam, for which the town is named, has been gone for two centuries.

The amphitheater is in back of Beaver Dam’s City Park.

“It’s really grown with a dedicated team,” Eric said. “More great stuff is coming. It’s a ‘Field of Dreams’. Nobody expects a world class facility like that in a town of 3,500. It’s a magical place with affordable tickets, affordable food and beer. And the concession stand cooks sandwiches to order.”

A lot of thought goes into selecting the bands, he said.

“The 2018 show featured Skid Row,” Eric said. “People loved them. Sebastian Bach was the original lead singer, so we wanted to bring him in.”

Bach, 53, a Bahama-born Canadian singer and songwriter, fronted the heavy metal band from 1987 to 1996.

They sold 20 million albums during those years.

Eric said Ford has a new exhibit in The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

The 62-year-old English-born guitarist and vocalist was the lead guitarist for the all-female rock band, the Runaways,in the late 1970s.

She went on to have a successful glam metal solo career in the ‘80s.

In 1989, her duet with Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever,” reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The BulletBoys, a heavy metal group, formed in Los Angeles in 1986.

Eric said they reunited last year with the original group.

“The weather looks great,” he said. “Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.”

Most “Rock The Dam” shows last around four hours, he said.

General admission tickets are $39.50 in advance and $44.50 on Saturday.

They’re available at BeaverDamAmp.com.

