Strong thunderstorms approaching the Vineyard and Cape Cod Canal

capecoddaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1222 AM EDT Fri Jul 30 2021 …LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING CAPE COD CANAL AND MARTHAS VINEYARD… At 1221 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gosnold to near Chilmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. […] The post Strong thunderstorms approaching the Vineyard and Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.

