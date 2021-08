This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Religion is a funny thing. It shapes a lot more than how we spend our Sundays and rarely do we get to choose the holy club we want to hang with. I don’t have your typical baptized as a baby story. My dad is Catholic. My mom is Mormon. And so, my family allowed myself and my siblings to choose our religion. When we were in first grade, we went to church with my mom one Sunday and the next with my dad.