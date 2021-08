(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) Jed Hoyer has been perfectly transparent that his efforts before the trade deadline will be focused on selling rather than buying. With this in mind, Chicago Cubs fans should not be expecting a huge splash in the coming days regarding the top arms available via trade this season. However, I expect the front office to work some magic here. In my opinion, the term “selling” in this sense is simply being used none other than to grab every other GM’s attention.