Breathitt County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Knott, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Knott; Magoffin; Perry AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PERRY WESTERN KNOTT...CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES At 105 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Noble, or 13 miles southeast of Jackson, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hindman, Vicco, Elic, Buck, Leburn, Vail, Handshoe, Gunlock, Emmalena, Bearville, Daisydell, Noctor, Bulan, Decoy, Bolyn, Inverness, Evanston, Noble, Mid and Lunah. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

