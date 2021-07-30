Special Weather Statement issued for Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leslie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LESLIE...PERRY SOUTHWESTERN KNOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN BREATHITT COUNTIES At 1245 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clayhole, or 8 miles southeast of Jackson, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hazard, Hyden, Vicco, Buckhorn, Elic, Shoal, Viper, Daley, Emmalena, Bearville, Beech, Thousandsticks, Bulan, Avawam, Smithsboro, Saul, Noble, Morris Fork, Valjean and Toulouse. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.