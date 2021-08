While there is nothing concrete or even rumored connecting the Rangers to Casey Cizikas, Blake Coleman, or other big name depth signings, there is always that fear that the Rangers will do something stupid. With the move toward grit and defined roles, that fear is compounded. Barclay Goodrow was overpaid, even if extremely useful, the draft was a minor shift in philosophy, and there is still no transparent plan that we can identify. It doesn’t mean there isn’t a plan, it just means we don’t know it yet, or it might be a bad plan. The fear has manifested itself as expecting the Rangers to sign one of Casey Cizikas or Blake Coleman, or one of the other more expensive depth guys in free agency.