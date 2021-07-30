Special Weather Statement issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1002 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Highway 62 Near Crater Lake, or near Crater Lake, moving northwest at 30 mph. A quarter to a half inch or rainfall will be possible in the area through 1030 PM PDT. Pea size hail and wind gusts 30 to 40 mph will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crater Lake, Crater Lake National Park, Crater Lake Lodge and Highway 62 Near Crater Lake.