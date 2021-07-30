To Make Return-To-Office Work, Use Basic Tenets Of Effective Diversity And Inclusion

You’ve heard every perspective across the range already: some people are clamoring to get out of the house and back to an office, plenty of others would work remotely forever if their employers would let them, and still others want choice and flexibility now that we know that in-the-office isn’t the only way to work. (That’s assuming, of course, that people are even planning to keep working at all.) It’s not just employees who are without a monolithic view, either; some employers are insistent that the benefits of hybrid working outweigh the fumbling associated with finding a new way forward, while others are even more strident in their determination to return to some facsimile of how things used to be.