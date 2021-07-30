Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Is Likely To Hold Above 109
Dow hovers at the upper end of its 33000-35100 range and is likely to break the range on the upside. DAX is moving up towards the upper end of its 15200-15800 range. Nikkei is coming back towards the lower end of its 27000-29500 range contrary to our expectation to move up within the range. A break below 27000 can see a deeper fall to 26000. Shanghai can consolidate between 3300 and 3450 for some time. Sensex and Nifty can remain in the 52000-53200 and 15600-15900 range. The bias is bullish to see an upside breakout of the range.www.actionforex.com
