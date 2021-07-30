Cancel
POTUS

How To Avoid A Run-In With Biden’s Anti-Competitive Order

By Zenger News
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Big tech has been a big issue for politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now it, and some other industries, caught attention from the Biden administration. In July, the White House announced an executive order to promote competition. A fact sheet from the administration listed many factors that it...

POTUS
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...
Presidential Election
The Hill

Democrats' election bills ignore the Founders' principles

As the fight over election reform heats up in Congress, the White House is ramping up the rhetoric, declaring that President Biden and Vice President Harris are “incensed by the anti-voter laws that are trampling on our constitutional principles.” It is a mantra repeated on an array of liberal news sites, but the coverage tends to be selective in what constitutional principles are being abridged. "Our constitutional principles" include state power over elections.
Congress & Courts

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new two-month-long moratorium anyway. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but said he doesn’t care.
U.S. Politics

Pass Go and Collect Regulatory Scrutiny: The Biden Administration Takes Aim at Consolidation & Anti-Competitive Business Practices in Health Care

Given the current political dynamic within Congress, the chances of the Biden Administration enacting significant, substantive health care legislation appear slim in the short-term. Thus, the Biden Administration has sought alternative routes to advance its policy priorities, mainly through budget reconciliation (see here for a comprehensive explainer from the Congressional Research Service) and agency regulation. For example, we have previously written here and here about the “No Surprises Act”, enacted through the legislative short-cut of budget reconciliation as part of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the Biden Administration’s new regulations implementing consumer protections against surprise medical bills. In this mold, President Biden’s July 9 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy (the “Order”) appears to lay out an aspirational, yet somewhat more practical agenda to implementing reforms in the health care sector, as compared to relying on new legislation coming through Congress.
Public Health

Biden’s COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, delta variant

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden entered office, his administration made clear it intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on getting the country vaccinated. With the delta variant of the coronavirus now raging and a large chunk of Americans rejecting vaccines, that strategy is under scrutiny. When Biden,...
finextra.com

Why Biden’s Executive Order is a green light for US open banking

On July 9 2021, President Biden didn’t just throw a bone to US open banking, he underwrote the mortgage, laid the welcome mat, and set the table to officially welcome open banking to the neighbourhood. Yes, open banking is nothing new to the US. With numerous American unicorns storming out...
POTUS

Biden’s occupational licensing executive order should inspire state lawmakers

There are a lot of issues that divide friends and neighbors in the United States. Occupational licensing reform should not be one of them. President Joe Biden’s recent executive order is a case in point. The order calls upon the Federal Trade Commission to issue new rules that eliminate occupational licensing restrictions that “unfairly limit worker mobility.” The Biden administration is only the latest to acknowledge the costs associated with occupational licensing. Both the previous Trump and Obama administrations took similar actions.
POTUS
The Hill

Biden rebukes GOP governors for barring mask mandates

President Biden on Tuesday rebuked Republican governors who have imposed bans on mask mandates and pleaded with them to “get out of the way” of businesses and schools that want to impose coronavirus-related requirements. “We need leadership from everyone and if some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing...

