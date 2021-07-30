Cancel
Salem, OH

Garden tour to raise funds for Salem Preservation

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, Love, Grow, Salem, Ohio’s Summer Garden Tour, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Ginger Grilli, who is chairing the event, invites the community to support Salem Preservation projects while visiting some of the city’s best gardens. She said, “We are excited to showcase a couple well-known locations and a few hidden gems. We appreciate the property owners who opened their gardens to the public to make this possible.”

