Garden tour to raise funds for Salem Preservation

Look, Love, Grow, Salem, Ohio’s Summer Garden Tour, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Ginger Grilli, who is chairing the event, invites the community to support Salem Preservation projects while visiting some of the city’s best gardens. She said, “We are excited to showcase a couple well-known locations and a few hidden gems. We appreciate the property owners who opened their gardens to the public to make this possible.”