Bacon, a touch of South Texas honey and blue cheese from San Antonio’s River Whey Creamery are just the ingredients needed to turn an ordinary peach into a delightful summer appetizer. Farmhouse Delivery—the Texas company that delivers produce, meal kits and pasture-raised meats to your door—shares a full catalogue of recipes on its website so home chefs can turn the ingredients they purchase into creative meals and snacks. In this recipe, honey from Youngblood, a fifth-generation family business based in Pearsall, is combined with red pepper flakes and added along with bacon and blue cheese to slices of peach. Not just any blue cheese will do, though. Farmhouse Delivery calls for River Whey Creamery’s version, known as Whey Blue. The company was founded by Susan Rigg in San Antonio after she left a career in retail for a degree from the Culinary Institute of America. Her Whey Blue is the company’s latest offering and is made with double cream and raw milk blue cheese that is aged for 60 to 90 days.