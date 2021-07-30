Cancel
Defiance, OH

Area police reports

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

July 22, 5:47 p.m., at Ohio routes 191 and 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Cheston Barkell, 37, Cheyenne, Wyo., was struck by a semi driven by Charles McBride, 57, Prairie, Wis. Barkell's vehicle then continued off the roadway until striking a road sign and a guy wire. Heavy damage reported of both vehicles when Barkell failed to stop at a stop sign. Barkell was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Health and Wellness Centers for suspected minor injury.

