Area police reports

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.