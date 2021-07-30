Cancel
Former Mason Head Coach on staff for USA Wrestling team

Cover picture for the articleA former George Mason University coach is going to Tokyo to guide the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. Joe Russell, the former head coach for the men’s wrestling team at Mason, is one of six official coaches currently in Japan to work with the Men’s Freestyle team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Russell and the other coaches will work alongside the team’s head coach Bill Zadick who has coached the U.S. team for the last five years.

