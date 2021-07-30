Former Mason Head Coach on staff for USA Wrestling team

A Prairie du Chien High School grad – who is also a former teacher and coach at the school – has joined the WIAA executive staff. In a release, the WIAA has announced that Mel Dow has joined the organization as an Associate Director. His responsibilities include coordination of duties and tournament planning for baseball, wrestling and tennis. Dow has served as the athletics and activities director for the Stoughton School District since 2010. Prior to that position, he spent 11 years at Prairie du Chien High School as a phy ed teacher. He was also head wrestling coach and an assistant coach for the football and track & field prgrams. Dow is set to start his position with the WIAA in early August.