Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Let’s have an intellectually honest gubernatorial contest

Fairfax Times
 5 days ago

As a lifelong Republican who voted for Trump twice, I’m truly dismayed by our party’s reliance on false narrative and grievance-driven politics. Virginians deserve a Gubernatorial contest that’s an intellectually honest contest of ideas between Youngkin and McAuliffe. I’m obviously speaking of the Big Lie. I wish Trump had won, but he simply didn’t. Who says? He lost the Nov 4 election. He lost multiple recounts in battleground states. He lost an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the election. He lost no fewer than 86 election fraud lawsuits, including rulings by 38 Republican judges.

www.fairfaxtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Republican#Virginians#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Ohio StateNewsweek

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Terry McAuliffe, Who Repeatedly Called 2000 Election ‘Stolen,’ Tries to Tie His GOP Opponent to Trump’s Election ‘Lies’

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe released a campaign ad last week accusing his Republican rival, Glenn Youngkin, of “repeating Donald Trump’s lies” including the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president – yet McAuliffe has a history of lying about the 2000 election that he falsely claimed was stolen by Republicans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Two Ohio House races being voted on today will test both political parties - Donald Trump's sway on Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats

Two special House elections in Ohio being held Tuesday will test both political parties: Donald Trump's sway on the Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats. The primary contests in a Republican-leaning district near Columbus and a Democratic-leaning one near Cleveland have turned into proxy wars with...
Virginia StateWTOP

Youngkin declines Va. gubernatorial ‘The People’s Debate,’ event canceled

A Virginia gubernatorial debate between Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has been canceled due to Youngkin declining to participate. AARP Virginia, the sponsor for the statewide broadcast, “The People’s Debate,” made the announcement Monday. “Virginia voters are the real losers here,” said AARP Virginia State Director...
Presidential Electionbuzzfeednews.com

Democrats Are Sick Of Relitigating The 2016 Presidential Primary. But Everyone’s Still Stuck In The Same Fight.

Democrats in the middle of Tuesday's congressional special primary election in Ohio insist the race is not what it looks like: another round of national progressives versus the party establishment. They argue that narrative is lazy, or at least not the whole of it. But the leading camps in the contest to replace a representative-turned-Biden cabinet member have largely lined up behind expected battle lines — across the same fissure that has haunted the party since the 2016 presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Ohio special election: A good day for Democrats

Democrats got a double dose of welcome news in two Ohio special congressional elections yesterday, fending off a left-wing candidate in one district, while a Donald Trump -backed coal lobbyist won the Republican nod in another. It's usually a mistake to make too much of special elections. But Democratic leaders,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. "During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats' campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. "Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

Herbster's running mate in gubernatorial race steps aside

OMAHA, Neb. – Former State Senator Theresa Thibodeau, announced that she would be stepping aside as Charles Herbster's running mate in the gubernatorial race due to what she described as "potential opportunities that would conflict with the campaign." “At this time, I do not feel I will be able to...
ElectionsNewsweek

Chris Cuomo's In-Laws Back Gubernatorial Campaign of GOP Challenger to Brother

Following months of investigation after reports of harassment surfaced in late 2020, New York State Attorney General Letitia James found Governor Andrew Cuomo responsible for sexual harassment. A number of top Democrats have distanced themselves from the governor, and it appears members of the extended Cuomo family are following suit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy