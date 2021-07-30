Let’s have an intellectually honest gubernatorial contest

Democrats in the middle of Tuesday's congressional special primary election in Ohio insist the race is not what it looks like: another round of national progressives versus the party establishment. They argue that narrative is lazy, or at least not the whole of it. But the leading camps in the contest to replace a representative-turned-Biden cabinet member have largely lined up behind expected battle lines — across the same fissure that has haunted the party since the 2016 presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.