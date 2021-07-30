Let’s have an intellectually honest gubernatorial contest
As a lifelong Republican who voted for Trump twice, I’m truly dismayed by our party’s reliance on false narrative and grievance-driven politics. Virginians deserve a Gubernatorial contest that’s an intellectually honest contest of ideas between Youngkin and McAuliffe. I’m obviously speaking of the Big Lie. I wish Trump had won, but he simply didn’t. Who says? He lost the Nov 4 election. He lost multiple recounts in battleground states. He lost an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the election. He lost no fewer than 86 election fraud lawsuits, including rulings by 38 Republican judges.www.fairfaxtimes.com
