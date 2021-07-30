Seniors bring their A-game with new technological advancements
A local senior living community announced they will be giving their residents a new way to have fun. The Virginian, located on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax, is the first senior living community in the D.C. Metro area that will utilize Obie for Seniors, a gaming system designed to give senior citizens, especially ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia, a way to have fun by identifying movements while offering a suite of games to enhance movement, cognition, and social interaction.www.fairfaxtimes.com
