Premier Financial Corp. announces second-quarter results
Premier Financial Corp. has announced 2021 second quarter results. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $29.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The prior year’s results include the impact of $2.1 million of acquisition-related charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which had an after-tax cost of $1.7 million or $0.04 per diluted common share.www.crescent-news.com
