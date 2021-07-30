Cancel
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County common pleas

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Michael Kelley, 42, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 52 months with credit for 226 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Kelley caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family member on March 15, having been previously convicted of domestic violence. He also possessed a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense, stole a vehicle from outside of a residence on Sherwood’s Wirth Lane on Dec. 19. Two other charges — grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony — were dismissed.

