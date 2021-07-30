Virginia is the best state in the country for business according to CNBC study
Virginia captured first place in CNBC’s top states for business for the fifth time in a row. The Commonwealth has once again taken top honors in CNBC’s competitive rankings as America’s Top State for Business. This is the fifth time that Virginia has taken the title since the business news channel began releasing these studies back in 2007. This also marks that first time that Virginia has taken this title in back-to-back years.www.fairfaxtimes.com
