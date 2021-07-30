Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia is the best state in the country for business according to CNBC study

Fairfax Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia captured first place in CNBC’s top states for business for the fifth time in a row. The Commonwealth has once again taken top honors in CNBC’s competitive rankings as America’s Top State for Business. This is the fifth time that Virginia has taken the title since the business news channel began releasing these studies back in 2007. This also marks that first time that Virginia has taken this title in back-to-back years.

www.fairfaxtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Cnbc#Top State For Business#State Of The Commonwealth#Starkist#Ridgeline International#Fceda#Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

Best & worst states to start a business in 2021

From employment schedules, pay expectations, to investment possibilities, among many others, the business landscape has become a very different world than we all knew just a few short years ago. It’s not just you. The larger dynamics that make business work have shifted in ways few of us would have...
Economythecharlottegazette.com

Opinion — Is Virginia really No. 1 for business?

It was great news that, according to CNBC, Virginia is the number one state in the nation to do business. An honor like this is a great thing to brag about. However, I was somewhat confused. One of the daily media news sources I receive is The National Observer. Every...
Virginia StateKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Is Virginia really tops in nation for business?

It was great news that, according to CNBC, Virginia is the number one state in the nation to do business. An honor like this is a great thing to brag about. However, I was somewhat confused. One of the daily media news sources I receive is The National Observer. Every...
EconomyPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia named nation’s 10th-best place to do business

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks on COVID-19 to announce that Business Facilities magazine, which is a source for corporate site selectors, ranked West Virginia as the 10th-best business climate in the country; marking the first time ever that West Virginia has earned a top-10 spot in the magazine’s business climate rankings.
Maine Statethemainewire.com

Maine ranks 48th in CNBC’s Top State for Doing Business

Bad infrastructure and an unreliable power grid. These are among the top reasons CNBC ranked Maine in 48th place for business across the country. Ahead of only Alaska and Hawaii, Maine is the worst state in the contiguous United States for supporting and conducting business. Per the article, “The Pine...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

The Best Midwest State for Business Is Right Here in Minnesota

If you're looking for a top state in which to do business in the Midwest, you can't do better much better than here in Minnesota. And, as they say, that's not bragging, that's a fact. At least it is, according to this year's CNBC survey of the Top States for Business. The annual survey is back again for 2021, after taking 2020 off due to... stop me if you've heard this already... the pandemic.
Nevada StatePosted by
The Center Square

CNBC: Nevada is second-best state for infrastructure

(The Center Square) – Nevada ranks as the second-best state for infrastructure, according to CNBC. The business news channel generated the rankings as part of its “America’s Top States for Business 2021” survey, which compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 85 metrics across 10 categories. Nevada...
EducationBluefield Daily Telegraph

Best for Business: Top ranking awarded to Virginia again

Business news network CNBC has once again ranked the Commonwealth of Virginia as America’s “Top State for Business.” With previous wins in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and now 2021, Virginia has surpassed Texas for the most years as the top state for business since the cable network debuted its rankings back in 2007.
EconomyNews-Virginian

Editorial: How do you fix 'best state for business'?

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican nominee for governor, is banking heavily on his background as a private-equity heavyweight. The former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group is a multimillionaire who says he can save the state’s economy, which, he has said, is “in the ditch.”. Some ditch. On Tuesday, July 14, the...
Virginia StateCentral Virginian

Report: Virginia is 10th worst state to start a new business

(The Center Square) – Although Virginia often ranks as one of the best states in which to conduct business, a new report found the commonwealth is one of the worst states for starting a new business. The report, published by the financial website Wallethub this week, ranked Virginia as the...
Pennsylvania StateWETM

Study shows Pennsylvania 8th worst state to start a business

While many businesses did not survive from the COVID-19 pandemic, many new owners are looking to take their place. However, according to study done by WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks 43rd for best state to start a business. The scores were based on three different dimensions: Business environment (Pennsylvania ranked 44th), access to resources (20th) and business costs (34th).
EconomyCharlotte Stories

North Carolina Is 2021’s 9th Best State to Start a Business

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to more than 200,000 permanent business closures but the country starting to recover, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. To determine the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures, WalletHub compared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy