Virginia is the best state in the country for business according to CNBC study

If you're looking for a top state in which to do business in the Midwest, you can't do better much better than here in Minnesota. And, as they say, that's not bragging, that's a fact. At least it is, according to this year's CNBC survey of the Top States for Business. The annual survey is back again for 2021, after taking 2020 off due to... stop me if you've heard this already... the pandemic.