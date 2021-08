I have seen many letters in this newspaper addressing concerns about Critical Race Theory (CRT). Do writers opposing the teaching of CRT know exactly what it is?. As a veteran teacher, I sure had never heard of it, and I’m a little embarrassed to say that I had to look it up. I know what the words mean, obviously, but I had a feeling that “essential (or critiquing) of groups of people based on suppositions or a system of ideas intended to explain something,” didn't tell the whole story.