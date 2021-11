Lee County Parks & Recreation is hosting a free ” Movie in the Park” at 6 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The main feature will be the comedy adventure” Jumanji”. The film follows siblings Peter and Judy as they try to free a character from a board game who has been stuck there for decades. While playing, the game unleashes a world of adventure on the siblings as they try to overcome wild animals and giant insects to free their characters, according to a news release from Lee County Parks & Recreation.

