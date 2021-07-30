ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Staying Healthy At Home Gardening

kclibrary.org
 2021-07-30

Monica Miller, Nutrition Program Associate for...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

House plants for a healthy home over the winter

As Chicagoland winter rolls in, acquiring a house plant or two can be a great way to keep a daily connection with nature alive, among other aesthetic and health benefits. If you’ve never wanted to put in effort to maintain real house plants in your home, the good news is that you really don’t have to. Let’s look at five household favorites to get you started.
GARDENING
yourconroenews.com

Home gardens a great place to grow strawberries

The home garden is a great place to grow strawberries. These delicious treats can be productive if you stick to a few basics. Quality strawberries sell for a modest price at the market. With a little start-up money and the right care you can grow these fruit right in your own backyard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

I found out the other day a plant that I would have never thought about having in a menu or eating in any way. Not because I don’t care to try new things out but because I never thought it was ed...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening
panolian.com

Home gardeners can test varieties for Extension

Mississippi home gardeners have an opportunity to participate in vegetable research next year. The Mississippi State University Extension Service is looking for 80 participants statewide to enter its 2022 Home Vegetable Variety Trial. Mississippi Master Gardeners, home gardeners and garden club members are encouraged to apply. Trial plants will include different varieties of cucumbers, peppers, squash, tomatoes and other vegetables.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wagmtv.com

County Ag Report: Home Gardening in the Winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Home gardeners aren’t being couch potatoes in these cold winter months—In this week’s county ag LETTUCE fill you in on what they’ve BEAN doing. Taylor Putnam, co-owner of Treystar Farm, stays busy in the winter. He says to keep your soil covered when it’s not...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
MindBodyGreen

Where To Put Your Houseplants So They Stay Healthy All Year Long

In the Northern Hemisphere, the time has come to get our greenery collections ready for the winter ahead. The first order of business: finding each one a spot where it can thrive through dimmer days and chillier conditions. You'll want to avoid pressing your plants against drafty, frigid windows or...
GARDENING
BHG

December 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

The recipes in our December 2021 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® have the holidays covered. Christmas cookies, hearty casseroles, ginger-spiced dishes, big-batch cocktails and a slow cooker meal, special-occasion breads, and candy are all in the mix. Along the way food personalities Shauna Sever and Molly Yeh share some of their favorite recipes for you to add to your holiday (or everyday) table.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
sjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Cabins

Have you ever imagined owning a hideaway in the woods or a place on the lake? A place to unplug and appreciate nature, away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life? I know I have, and I aspire to one day own a home away from home. Here...
CARS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eating plan helps diabetes patients stay healthy during holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The holiday season is upon us, and for many that means food. Oftentimes, that delicious food can be dangerous for people with diabetes. Willis Knighton registered dietician Julie Hartley said it is best to make an eating plan in advance. It is easy to become overwhelmed by a table full of delicious, but many times unhealthy, foods.
LIFESTYLE
thebeet.com

Dr. Greger on How to Stay Healthy and Plant-Based This Thanksgiving Holiday

The holidays are a joyful time, yes, but it can also be a hard time to stay healthy and on track if you are trying to eat a healthy plant-based diet. From Thanksgiving through the end of the year, there are many occasions that can tempt the most determined healthy eater and motivated dieter to go off course. The most important thing is to keep your big picture goals in mind while you navigate the buffets, family meals, and special occasion desserts.
DRINKS
pix11.com

How vitamins can help you stay healthy this holiday season

The holidays are coming quickly, and along with the joy and celebrations, they can also bring some unwanted side effects. Sleep, stress, immunity, mood, energy… all can take a big hit. The key to staying healthy may be in a regular vitamin or supplement. “When we are deficient in one...
NUTRITION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Staying healthy during deer hunting season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friday marks the start of firearms deer season in Illinois, and doctors want to make sure people are safe. Doctors said accidental shootings are common, but can be avoided. First, hunters should be sure to clearly identify their target and what is behind it, and to never shoot at movement in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Stay healthy and wear proper attire this winter

With the dropping temperatures and night getting dark earlier, we will yet again be accosted by the sight of college men wearing only shorts and a T-shirt. Not only is this a horrendous fashion choice, but it’s an unhealthy choice as well. While you may not be concerned about catching a cold, we are still dealing with the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nbcrightnow.com

Staying physically & mentally healthy as the weather gets colder

There is a normal lack of motivation and tiredness we experience in the colder months--where we'd rather stay inside and watch T.V. than go for a run. Not to mention it gets dark before dinnertime. Jason Chastain, a mental health counselor, says these feelings are normal when the weather gets...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTVZ

Latino Community Association receives grant to help families stay healthy and housed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- PacificSource Foundation awarded a grant of $45,000 to the Latino Community Association late this summer to help meet the “unanticipated health and social needs of [their] clients, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”. Brad Porterfield, LCA’s executive director, said they requested the funds because “we are worried...
BEND, OR
Vegetarian Times

Traveling for the Holidays? Try These Tips to Stay Healthy on an Airplane

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. It’s going to be an exciting holiday season for travel, with many families and friends reuniting this year after being apart in 2020. But even as rates of vaccinations and boosters rise, the pandemic is far from over, and we all need to continue acting responsibly to protect ourselves, our families, and the vulnerable people in our communities. And even if it weren’t for COVID-19, many of us have experienced catching a cold or flu while on vacation, which can be a real bummer for your plans. These tips, along with following relevant protocols and medical advice, can help you stay healthy on an airplane and wherever your travels take you.
TRAVEL
Vogue

8 Simple Ways To Hack Healthy Home Cooking, According To Pro Nutritionists

As we continue to have more flexibility in working from home, many of us are spending additional time in the kitchen. Whether this notion is exciting, daunting, or both depends upon the individual — but for many, health consciousness is top of mind in stocking our cupboards and rustling up meals. Even if you’re less experienced in the kitchen, you can take comfort in the fact that healthy cooking is an act of self-care — and even a small way to reclaim a sense of control in these ongoing uncertain times. “It’s not a chore, it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to influence our health and nourish our bodies,” says Manhattan-based nutritionist Maria Marlowe, adding that the act of preparing a meal can double as a “moving meditation”.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy