Staying Healthy At Home Gardening

It's going to be an exciting holiday season for travel, with many families and friends reuniting this year after being apart in 2020. But even as rates of vaccinations and boosters rise, the pandemic is far from over, and we all need to continue acting responsibly to protect ourselves, our families, and the vulnerable people in our communities. And even if it weren't for COVID-19, many of us have experienced catching a cold or flu while on vacation, which can be a real bummer for your plans. These tips, along with following relevant protocols and medical advice, can help you stay healthy on an airplane and wherever your travels take you.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO