Talking About Podcast: Sixers Draft Night Livestream - Philly Drafts Jaden Springer with #28 Overall | Out Now
It’s that time of year again: here is the audio from the Liberty Ballers draft night livestream, originally simulcast on YouTube. Listen to Daniel and Sean host their way through a supersized Talking About Podcast episode with the help of Dan Volpone, Emily Connell, Steve Lipman, Tyler Monahan, Adio Royster, Tom West, and Harrison Grimm. Listen to hear instant reactions to each first round pick — most notably the Sixers’ selection of Tennessee guard Jaden Springer at number 28.www.libertyballers.com
