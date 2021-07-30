Talking About Podcast: Sixers Draft Night Livestream - Philly Drafts Jaden Springer with #28 Overall | Out Now

Filip Petrušev, Charles Bassey, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Philadelphia, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers basketball, Knoxville, Serbia, Tennessee. Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades focus on all picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. 76ers Rumors & News were buzzing the past several weeks about what Philadelphia plans were for the NBA Draft. After selecting Jaden Springer out of Tennessee with Pick #28, the 76ers had two draft picks late in the second round. The 76ers drafted Filip Petrusev out of Serbia with the 50th pick and Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the 53rd pick. Springer averaged 12.5 ppg as a freshman in Knoxville while shooting 43.5% from deep. Filip Petrusev is Serbian forward that is likely to be a draft stash for the 76ers.